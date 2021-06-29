Aaj Ka Panchang, 29 June, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

The Krishna Paksha Panchami tithi will be marked on June 29 under the Ashadha month of Vikram Samvat 2078. The day Tuesday or Mangalvaar, ruled by the planet Mars. The day also marks the auspicious muhurat of Ravi Yoga which comes in between three inauspicious mahurats that will be observed on June 29: Aadal yoga, Vidaal yoga, and Panchaka. Ravi yoga takes place when the Moon is four nakshatras away from the Sun. It takes place when a specific time period comes in the Hindu lunar month.

Here are the Suryoday, Suryast timings, auspicious muhurat, and other details of June 29:

On Saturday, the sun will rise at 5:26 am while the sunset will be at 7:23 pm. The moonrise will take place at 11.21pm and the moon will set by 9:58am. The Panchami tithi will prevail up to 1:22pm on June 29 and the Nakshatra will be Shatabhisha upto 1:02am, June 30. After this it will move to Purva Bhadrapada nakshatra. The sun will remain in the Mithuna Rashi while the moon will be in Kumbha Rashi.

Auspicious Muhurats on June 29 are:

The most auspicious timing of the day Ravi yoga will prevail soon after midnight from 1:02am on June 30 to 5:26am on June 30. While the Abhijit muhurat will remain from 11:57am to 12:52pm. The Amrit Kalam will prevail from 5:46pm to 7:23pm. Meanwhile the Brahma muhurta will take place from 4:06am to 4:46am.

Inauspicious Muhurats on June 29 are:

The Rahu Kalam will prevail from 3:54pm to 5:38pm on Tuesday. While the Aadal yoga will occur soon after midnight from 1:02am on June 30 to 5:26am on June 30. Meanwhile the Vidaal yoga will prevail from 5:26am on June 29 to 1:02am on June 30. The inauspicious timing of Panchaka will prevail throughout Tuesday.

