Aaj ka Panchang, 29 March 2021: Know About Auspicious Muhurat & Other Details on Holi

After celebrating Holika Dahan, Hindus are all set to celebrate Holi on Monday. The festival of colours, also known as Dhulandi, is marked on the Padwa or Pratipada tithi or the first day of the Krishna Paksh of the Chaitra Maas (month) of Hindu lunar calendar. Chaitra is also the first month according to Hindu traditions.

Panchang is the Hindu Vedic calendar that details auspicious and inauspicious timing so that a person can plan to hold important celebrations according to a suitable muhurat. It is said that any work during shubh timings brings prosperity and wealth.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Time: The sun will rise at 6:15 AM and will set at 6:37 PM. Meanwhile, the moonrise will take place at 7.22 PM, while the moonset is expected by 6.45 AM on March 30.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for March 29: The Pratipada tithi will go till 8:54 PM on March 29, after which the Dwitiya tithi will begin. The Hasta Nakshatra will go upto 03:02 PM, following which Chitra Nakshatra will start. For the entire day, till 1.42 AM on March 30, moon will be in Kanya (Virgo) Raashi, the sun will stay in Meena (Pisces) Raashi.

Here is a look at the Shubh Muhurats for March 29:

Brahma Muhurta: 04:41 AM on March 30 to 05:27 AM

Pratah Sandhya: 05:04 AM on March 30 to 06:13 AM

Abhijit: 12:01 PM to 12:51 PM

Vijaya Muhurta: 02:30 PM to 03:19 PM

Godhuli Muhurta: 06:25 PM to 06:49 PM

Take a look at the Ashubh Mahurats for March 29:

Rahu Kalam: 07:47 AM to 09:20 AM

Yamaganda: 10:53 AM to 12:26 PM

Gulikai Kalam: 01:59 PM to 03:32 PM

Dur Muhurtam: 12:51 PM to 01:40 PM

Varjyam: 10:09 PM to 11:34 PM