Aaj Ka Panchang, 30 June, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

Today, June 30 is Krishna Paksha Shashthi tithi of Ashadha month in Vikram Samvat 2078. The day will be Budhawara (Wednesday), which is dedicated to Lord Ganesh and planet Mercury — one of the Navagrahas or nine planets in Hindu astrology. Planet Budh is regarded as the wisest one and believed to bestow the devotee with wealth and wisdom. Many people also pray to Lord Ganesha to seek prosperity, wealth and wisdom.

Sunrise and Sunset time for June 30:

The sunrise will take place at 05:26 am and the timing for sunset is 07:23 pm on June 30, while the moonrise and moonset will take place at 11:53 pm and 10: 57 am, respectively.

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi Details for June 30:

The tithi will be shashthi till 4:32 pm on June 30, followed by Krishna Paksha Saptami Tithi. The Nakshatra will be Purva Bhadrapada till 02:03 am on July 1. Sun will remain in Mithuna Rashi, while the moon will move from Kumbha Rashi to Meena Rashi at 07:43 pm.

Auspicious Muhurats on June 30:

The most auspicious and ideal muhurat to perform any religious work i.e,Abhijeet Muhurat will not be observed on June 30. However, one can consider the other equally ideal muhurats like Vijaya Muhurat, Godhuli Muhurat and Amrit Kalam to perform the religious work. Vijaya muhurat will take place from 02:44 pm to 03:40 pm, while Godhuli muhurat and Amrit Kalam will prevail between 07:09 pm and07:33 pm and from05:43 pm to 07:23 pm, respectively.

Inauspicious timings for June 30:

The most inauspicious muhurat in Vedic panchang is Rahu Kalam that prevails for around 90 minutes every day. It will take place between 12:25 pm and 02:09 pm, however, timings for other inauspicious muhurat like Yamaganda and Gulikai Kalam are from 07:11 pm to 08:56 pm and from 10:40 am to 12:25 pm, respectively.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here