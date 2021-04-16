Aaj Ka Panchang, April 16, 2021: Check out Friday's Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details

According to the lunar calendar, April 16 is the Shukla Paksha Chaturthi Tithi of Chaitra maas. The day will also be observed as the fourth day of Chaitra Navratri when devotees worship Goddess Kushmanda. As per the Hindu beliefs, Devi Kushmanda is known as the creator of the universe and for that, she is also referred to as the 'Adishakti' or 'Adiswarup'. Devotees seek health, wealth and strength from Devi Adishakti. The colour of Maa Kushmanda is red, hence she is worshipped with any red flower.

According to her pictorial depiction, she has eight hands in which she holds the Kamandal, Dhanush, Bada and Kamal in the four right hands and Amrit Kalash, Jap Mala, Gada and Chakra in the left hands.

Sunrise and Sunset time for April 16:

Sunrise time – 5.55 am

Sunset time – 6.47 pm

Moonrise time – 8.26 am

Moonset time – 10.38 pm

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for April 16:

The Chaturthi Tithi will remain up to 6.05 pm. Nakshatra for the day will be Rohini upto 11:40 pm. Sun will remain in Mesha Rashi while Moon will enter in Vrishabha.

Shubh Muhurats on April 16:

Abhijit muhurat, Amrit Kalam, Vijaya muhurat and Godhuli muhurta are considered auspicious among all the muhurats that prevail for a certain period of time every day.

Check the time period for all these shubh muhurats:

Abhijit Muhurat: 11:55 am to 12:47 pm

Amrit kalam: 08:03 am to 09:52 am

Vijaya muhurat: 02:30 pm to 03:21 pm

Godhuli muhurat: 06:35 pm to 06:59 pm

Inauspicious timings for April 16:

Auspicious and inauspicious timeframes play a significant role in the Hindu religion as people plan to perform any auspicious work or start something new accordingly. The inauspicious timings for April 16 that should be avoided are:

Rahu kalam: 10:44 am to 12:21 pm

Gulikai Kalam: 07:31 am to 09:08 am

Yamaganda: 03:34 pm to 05:11 pm

Varjyam: 02:38 pm to 04:26 pm

