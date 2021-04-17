Aaj Ka Panchang, April 17, 2021: Check out Saturday's Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details

April 17 will mark the Shukla Paksha Panchami Tithi of Chaitra maas. The day will also be observed as the fifth day of Chaitra Navratri when Goddess Skanda Mata is worshipped. As per the Hindu scriptures, Devi Skanda Mata is the mother of Lord Kartikeya. Her pictorial depiction shows she has four hands and is mounted on a lion. She holds lotus on the upper right and left hand, and the Abhaya Mudra in the lower right hand and baby Skanda in other left hand. The day will also be observed as Lakshmi Panchami. The day is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi which is considered as the Goddess of wealth and prosperity. The day is also known as Shri Panchami and Shri Vrata.

Sunrise and Sunset time for April 17:Sunrise time- 05:54 amSunset time- 6.48 pmMoonrise time- 9.08 amMoonset time- 11.33 pm

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for April 17:The Panchami Tithi will remain up to 8.32 pm and the Nakshatra for the day will be Mrigashirsha upto 02:34 am. Sun will remain in Mesha Rashi while Moon will br Vrishabha upto 1.09 pm and then it will enter in Mithuna

Shubh Muhurats on April 17:

Abhijit muhurat, Amrit Kalam, Vijaya muhurat and Godhuli muhurta are the auspicious muhurats that fall that prevail every day for a certain period of time. Check the time-frame for all these shubh muhurat

Abhijit Muhurat: 11:55 am to 12:47 pm

Amrit kalam: 04:42 pm to 06:30 pm

Vijaya muhurat: 02:30 pm to 03:22 pm

Godhuli muhurat: 06:35 pm to 06:59 pm

Inauspicious Timings for April 17:

Hindus plan their day according to the auspicious and inauspicious timeframes that take place every day for a certain period of time. These inauspicious times are believed to be avoided to start any work. Here are inauspicious timeframes for April 17

Rahu kalam : 09:07 am to 10:44 am

Gulikai Kalam : 05:54 am to 07:30 am

Yamaganda: 01:58 pm to 03:34 pm

Varjyam: 05:57 am to 07:44 am

