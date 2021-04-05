Aaj ka Panchang April 5, 2021: Know About the Auspicious Muhurat and Other Details

For doing any important work, celebrating festivals, performing rituals, buying properties, or undertaking any auspicious task, people refer to the Panchang, which is a Vedic Calendar, to know the best date and time to do the same. Panchang provides details including Tithi, Nakshatra, and Muhurats. These help in deciding the date and time for tasks.

According to the Panchang, April 5, 2021, is the Krishna Paksha Navami Tithi in Chaitra Mass (month) of Vikram Samvata 2077. The day will be Monday or Somwara. People worship Lord Shiva on Monday and even keep fasting to please the Lord and get their wishes fulfilled. Devotees generally observe vrat for marriage, happiness, good health etc.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Time:

Sunrise will be at 06:07 am and will mark the beginning of the day while the sunset will be at 06:40 pm. At 02:46 am on April 6 moonrise will take place while moonset time is 12:29 pm.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for April 5:

Navami Tithi will prevail up to 02:18 am on April 6 after which Dashami Tithi will begin. Nakshatra for the day will be Uttara Ashadha up to 02:05 am on April 6, after which Shravana will start. Moon will be in Dhanu (Sagittarius) Rashi up to 08:03 am and will then enter Makara (Capricorn) Rashi while the sun will prevail in Meena (Pisces) Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for April 5:

From 11:58 am to 12:49 pm, Abhijit Muhurat, the most auspicious time of the day will prevail. The other shubh muhurats, Amrit Kalam and Godhuli Muhurat will be from 07:41 pm to 09:17 pm and from 06:28 pm to 06:52 pm, respectively.

Ashubh Muhurat for April 5:

From 07:41 am to 09:15 am, the most inauspicious timing of the day that is Rahu Kalam will prevail.