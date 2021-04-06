Aaj ka Panchang April 6, 2021: Know About the Auspicious Muhurat and Other Details

Every day comes with some auspicious and inauspicious timings which are important to be followed by an individual while performing any rituals or starting any new work. As per beliefs, doing so can fetch people their desired wishes, success, wealth and prosperity. All the major details including tithi, shubh muhurat, nakshatra about a particular day is given in the Panchang, which is a Vedic calendar. People are advised to read a Panchang daily so that they can know all these important details.

According to the Hindu calendar, April 6, 2021 is Krishna Paksha Dashami Tithi in Chaitra Mass (month) of Vikram Samvata 2077. The day will be Tuesday or Mangalawara. Devotees worship Lord Hanuman on Tuesday and observe a fast and offer prayers to him.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Time:

The day will begin with a sunrise at 06:06 am while the sunset will be at 06:41 pm. At 03:30 am on April 7, moonrise will take place while moonset time is 01:30 pm.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for April 6:

Dashami Tithi will prevail up to 02:09 am on April 7 after which Ekadashi Tithi will begin. Nakshatra for the day will be Shravana up to 02:35 am on April 7, after which Dhanishtha will start. Moon will be in Makara (Capricorn) Rashi,while the sun will prevail in Meena (Pisces) Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for April 6:

From 11:58 am to 12:48 pm, Abhijit Muhurat –the most auspicious time of the day — will prevail. While the other shubh muhurats including the Amrit Kalam and the Godhuli Muhurat will be from 03:58 pm to 05:36 pm and from 06:28 pm to 06:52 pm, respectively.

Ashubh Muhurat for April 6:

Rahu Kalam or the most ashubh muhurat of the day will be from 03:32 pm to 05:06 pm. The other inauspicious timing including the Gulikai Kalam and Varjyam will prevail from 12:23 pm to 01:58 pm and 06:10 am to 07:48 am, respectively.