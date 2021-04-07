Aaj ka Panchang April 7, 2021: Know About the Auspicious Muhurat and Other Details

People follow the details given in Panchang, a Vedic calendar, to churn out all the benefits a day can provide. The details mentioned in the Hindu calendar include tithi, shubh muhurat, nakshatra, festival details, etc. Knowing these information and performing the rituals at an auspicious time can give success, wealth and prosperity to an individual. According to the Panchang, April 7, 2021, is the Krishna Paksha Ekadashi Tithi in Chaitra Mass (month) of Vikram Samvata 2077. The day will be Wednesday or Budhawara.

The day will also mark the celebration of Papmochani Ekadashi. Papmochani Ekadashi is marked between Holika Dahan and Chaitra Navratri. According to the North Indian Purnimant calendar, Papmochani Ekadashi is observed during Krishna Paksha of Chaitra month while as per the South Indian Amavasyant calendar, it is observed in Krishna Paksha of Phalguna month.

Ekadashi fasting is mostly done by devotees who seek for love and affection of Lord Vishnu. The Parana time will be 01:38 pm to 04:10 pm on April 8. The word Parana refers to breaking the fast. Devotees can note that Ekadashi Parana is done after sunrise on the next day of Ekadashi tithi.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Time:

The day will begin with a sunrise at 06:05 am while the sunset will be at 06:41 pm. At 04:09 am on April 8, moonrise will take place while moonset time is 02:30 pm.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for April 7:

Ekadashi Tithi will prevail up to 02:28 am on April 8 after which Dwadashi Tithi will begin. Nakshatra for the day will be Dhanishtha up to 03:33 am on April 8, after which Shatabhisha will start. Moon will be in Makara (Capricorn) Rashi up to 3:00 pm and will then enter Kumbha (Aquarius) Rashi,while the sun will prevail in Meena (Pisces) Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for April 7:

There is no Abhijit Muhurat for the day. While the other shubh muhurats including the Amrit Kalam and the Godhuli Muhurat will be from 04:44 pm to 06:24 pm and from 06:29 pm to 06:53 pm, respectively.

Ashubh Muhurat for April 7:

Rahu Kalam or the most ashubh muhurat of the day will be from 12:23 pm to 01:58 pm. The other inauspicious timing including the Gulikai Kalam and Varjyam will prevail from 10:48 am to 12:23 pm and 06:44 am to 08:24 am respectively.