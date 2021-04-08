Aaj ka Panchang April 8, 2021: Know About the Auspicious Muhurat and Other Details

The Hindu Vedic calendar Panchang contains details of good timing and bad timing for auspicious events and ceremonies. It is believed that if a person follows these timings, things will bear more fruit. The details include shubh muhurat, nakshatra, festival details, and ashubh muhurat.

As per Drig Panchang, April 8 is Krishna Paksha, Dwadashi. The day also marks Papmochani Ekadashi Parana, and Panchaka. On the day of Papmochani Ekadashi Parana, people break the fast that they keep on the pious day of Papmochani Ekadashi. This auspicious day is observed between the day of Holika Dahan and Chaitra Navratri. The day is even more important as it marks the fast breaking of the last Ekadashi of the year. The Panchaka for April started on 3 PM IST on April 7 and will go on till 11:30 AM IST on April 12.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Time:

The sun will rise at 06:27 am and will set at 6:54 pm. The moon, on the other hand, will be rising at 4:54 am on April 9and will set at 3:56 pm on Friday.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for April 8:

Nakshatra for the day is Shatabhisha. Moon will be in Kumbha (Aquarius) Rashi, while the sun will continue to be in Meena (Pisces) Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for April 8:

Brahma Muhurat – 4:54 pm to 5:40 pm

Abhijit – 12:15 pm to 1:05 pm

Godhuli Muhurat – 6:42 pm to 7:06 pm

Amrit Kalam – 9:20 pm to 11:02 pm

Ashubh Muhurat for April 8:

Rahu Kalam is considered as the most inauspicious period of the day. The timing of that phase on April 8 is between 2:14 pm and 3:47 pm. Other inauspicious muhurats of the day are:

Gulikai Kalam: 9:34 am to 11:07 am

Varjyam: 11:10 am to 12:52 pm

Yamaganda: 6:27 am to 8:00 am

