Aaj Ka Panchang, August 1, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

August 01 will fall on the Ashtami and Navami tithi of Krishna Paksha in Vikram Samvat 2078’s Shravana month. The day will be Raviwara, that is, Sunday. The Ganda Yoga will prevail today. As per the Hindu panchang, the Ganda is the 10th Nitya (Naisargika) Yoga and is ruled by Agni. Of all the yoga, it is considered to be malefic one. Though Rahu Kalam will not prevail today, both Vidaal and Aadal yoga will be prevalent.

Sunrise and Sunset time for August 01

As per the Hindu Panchang, the sunrise and the sunset for August 01 have been predicted to be 5.42am and 7.12pm respectively. It further predicted that the moon will rise at 12.24am on August 02, while the moon will set at 1.18pm.

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi for August 01

On August 01, the Ashtami tithi will prevail upto 07.56 am, followed by Navami tithi. The Nakshatra will be Bharani upto 07.36 pm and later it will be Krittika Nakshatra. Today, the moon will be in Mesha Rashi upto 02.23 am till August 02 and later it will move to Vrishabha Rashi. However, the sun will remain in the Karka Rashi.

Auspicious Muhurats on August 01

As the Ravi Yoga will not prevail today, therefore you can carry out all your important activities during the timings of Abhijit Kalam and Brahma Muhurat. The timing for Abhijit Kalam will be from 12.00 pm to 12.54 pm, while the Brahma Muhurta will be from 04.18 am to 05.00 am. On this day, The Godhuli Muhurat will fall between 06.58 pm and 07.22 pm and the Amrit Kalam will fall between 02.13 pm and 04.01 pm.

Inauspicious timings for August 01

Today, the Rahu Kalam will begin at 02.13 pm and will end at 04.01 pm. The Aadal and Vidaal Yoga will prevail between 05.42 am and 07.36 pm and 07.36 pm to 05.43 am on August 02 respectively. The Gulikai Kalam will begin from 07.36 pm to 05.43 am on August 02.

