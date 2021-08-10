Aaj Ka Panchang, August 10, 2021: Know About Mangala Gauri Vrat, Auspicious Muhurat, Rahu Kalam and Other Details

As per the Hindu panchang, August 10 will mark the Shukla Paksha Dwitiya Tithi of Shravana month inVikrama Samvata 2078. The day will be Tuesday, hence, it will mark the third Mangala Gauri vrat. Those who observe Shravana Somvar fast on August 9 will do Parana today. Devotees worship Goddess Gauri on this day. This vrat is observed by married women, especially newlywed, on every Tuesday of Hindi month Shravana to seek conjugal bliss. Know about the sunrise time, sunset time, Abhijit muhurat, and Rahu Kalam time for today.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Time on August 10:

As depicted by the Hindu Panchang, the timing for sunrise is 05.48 am, while sunset will take place at 07.05 pm on August 10. The moonrise and moonset will take place at 07.14 am and 08.36 pm, respectively.

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi Details for August 10:

The Shukla Paksha Dwitiya Tithi will remain upto 06.05 pm, followed by Tritiya Tithi. The Nakshatra will be Magha upto 09.53 am, followed by Purva Phalguni. The moon will move to Simha Rashi,while the sun will remain in Karka Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for August 10:

Those who are planning to start something or to perform any auspicious work should do the same on the auspicious muhurat as depicted by Panchnag. The most auspicious time frame Abhijit muhurat will take place between 12 pm and 12.53 pm, while Vijaya muhurat will prevail from 02.39 pm to 03.32 pm. The other auspicious muhurat like Godhuli Muhurat and Amrit Kalam will take place from 06.52 pm to 07.16 pm and 07.28 am to 09.05 am, respectively.

Ashubh Muhurat for August 10:

One must avoid the inauspicious muhurat to start something new or to perform any religious work. The Rahu Kalam, most inauspicious time frame, will begin at 03.46 pm and will prevail till 05.25 pm. The Adal Yoga will take place between 05:48 am and 09:53 am.

