Aaj Ka Panchang, August 11, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details on Hariyali Teej 2021

August 11 will mark the tritiya tithi of the Shravan month. According to the Panchang, Tuesday or Mangalwar falls in Shukla Paksha of Shravan month. The day also marks the festival of Hariyali Teej which is largely celebrated in the northern part of the country, especially in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. The festival is celebrated by women during the Sawan (Shravana)and Bhadrapada months.

The day falls in the holy month when devotees observe various fasts dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. On Hariyali Teej, female devotees observe a fast for the entire day and worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for conjugal bliss and happy married life.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE AND MOONSET TIME:

On Tuesday it is expected that the sun will rise at 5:48 am, while the sunset timing for August 11 is 7:04 pm. The moonrise will take place at 8:15 am, while the moon will set at 9:10 pm.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 11:

The Tritiya tithi will prevail upto 04:53 pm, followed by Chaturthi. The Purva Phalguni nakshatra will prevail upto 09:32 am and it will be followed by the Uttara Phalguni. The Moon sign will be in Simha rashi till 03:24pm, and later it will shift to Kanya Rashi. However, the sun will continue its stay in Karka Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 11:

The timings for the two auspicious muhurats, Ravi Yoga and Bhrama Muhurat are 09:32 am to 05:49 am of August 12 and from 04:22 am to 05:05 am, respectively. The Godhuli Muhurat will be prevalent from 06:51 pm to 07:15 pm.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 11:

On August 11, the timing for Rahu Kalam will be from 12:26 pm to 02:06pm. The Gulikai Kalam will remain in effect from10:47 am to 12:26 pm, while the Yamaganda muhurat will start at 07:28 am and continue till 09:07 am. The Vidaal Yoga will prevail from 05:48 am to 09:32 am.

