Aaj Ka Panchang, August 13, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details on Nag Panchami

It is an auspicious day for Hindu devotees as women worship the Nag Devta and offer milk to snakes on this day. Hindu women also pray for the wellness of their family on this day. The day involves rituals that worship the serpent Gods observed by Hindus throughout India. The Panchami Tithi during Shravan month is considered highly auspicious to worship the serpent Gods. Nag Panchami is one of those significant days and it is observed on Shukla Paksha Panchami during Shravan month.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE AND MOONSET TIME ON AUGUST 13

The sun is predicted to rise at 5:49 am, while the timing for sunset is expected to be 7:02 pm. The moonrise and moonset timings are predicted by the Panchang to be at 10:17 am and 10:17 pm, respectively.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 13

Friday will mark the Panchami tithi, which will prevail upto 01:42 pm, followed by Shashthi Tithi. The Nakshatra will be in Hasta upto 08:00 am and it will be followed by Chitra. The Moon will be in Kanya upto 07:29pm after which it will move to Tula rashi. Meanwhile the Sun will continue to remain in Karka Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 13

Choose these auspicious muhurat from the day to carry out important work as devotees believe it brings them success and luck. The timings for one of the most auspicious muhurat of the day, Abhijit muhurat is 11:59 am to 12:52 pm, while Vijaya Muhurta will take place from 02:38 pm to 03:31 pm. Godhuli Muhurat and Sayahna Sandhya will take place from 06:49pm to 07:13 pm and from 07:02 pm to 08:07 pm,respectively. The Ravi yoga will prevail from 8:00am to 5:50am on August 14.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 12

The inauspicious timings of the day are for the devotees to pay caution and pause carrying out any important work. On August 13, the timing for Rahu Kalam is 10:47 am to 12:26 pm. The Gulikai Kalam will prevail from 07:28am to 09:07am while Varjyam will remain in effect from 03:38pm to 05:10pm.

