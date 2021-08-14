Aaj Ka Panchang, August 14, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

August 14 will mark the auspicious Shukla Paksha Sashti tithi of the Sawan month in Vikrama Samvat 2078 and the day will be Saturday. The day is observed as Skanda Sashti which is quite significant in the Hindu community. Not only this, but it will also mark the auspicious Tri Pushakara Yoga, an opportune moment when the three factors – day, nakshatra and tithi combine. It is an auspicious day to buy gold, diamond and silver jewellery or to invest in property and vehicles. Read below to know about other crucial details of the day

Sunrise, sunset, moonrise and moonset time on August 14:

According to Hindu panchang, the sun will rise at 5:50 am, while the timing for sunset is expected to be 7:01 pm. The moonrise and moonset timings are likely to take place at 11:20 am and 10:54 pm, respectively.

Tithi, nakshatra, and Rashi details for August 14

August 14 will be considered Sashti Tithi. The Sashti Tithi will prevail upto 11:50 am, followed by Saptami Tithi. The Nakshatra will be Swati after 6:56 am and will continue till 5:44 am on August 15. The moon will be in Tula Rashi while the Sun will continue to remain in Karka Rashi.

Shubh muhurat for August 14

The timing for Abhijit muhurat is 11:59 am to 12:52 pm, while Vijaya Muhurta will prevail from 2:37 pm to 3:30 pm and Godhuli Muhurat will take place from 6:48 pm to 7:12 pm. The Ravi yoga will remain in effect from 5:50 am to 6:56 am on August 14, while the timings for Tri Pushkara Yoga is 5:44 am to 5:50 am on August 15.

Ashubh muhurat for August 14

The devotees are advised to pay caution and pause carrying out any important work during inauspicious muhurat like Rahu Kalam. On August 14, it will prevail from 9:08 am to 10:47 am, while the Gulikai Kalam will take place from 5:50 am to 7:29 am.

