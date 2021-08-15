Aaj Ka Panchang, August 15, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details on Independence Day

August 15 is the Shukla Paksha Saptami tithi of the Shravan month in Vikrama Samvat 2078 and the day will be Sunday. The day will also mark the auspicious Bhanu Saptami and Tulsidas Jayanti. The Bhanu Saptami is observed when Saptami Tithi falls on Sunday. It is dedicated to Lord Sun or Surya Dev. The day is quite significant as it is believed that those who worship Lord Surya are bestowed with wealth, longevity and good health. As per the Hindu Mythology, it is said that observing a fast on Bhanu Saptami blesses the devotees with sound health. Read below to know more about other crucial details of the day.

Sunrise, sunset, moonrise and moonset time on August 15

As depicted by Hindu panchang, the sun will rise at 5:50 am, while sunset will take place at 7:00 pm. The expected timings for moonrise and moonset are 12:25 pm and 11:33 pm, respectively.

Tithi, nakshatra, and rashi details for August 15

The Shukla Paksha Saptami Tithi of Shravana month will prevail till 09:51 am in the morning only and after that Ashtami Tithi will begin. The Nakshatra will be Vishakha up to 04:26 am on August 16. The Moon will move to Vrishchika Rashi from Tula Rashi at 10:46 pm while the Sun will continue to remain in Karka Rashi.

Shubh muhurat for August 15

The auspicious timing of Abhijit muhurat will take place from 11:59 am to 12:52 pm, while Vijaya Muhurta and Amrit Kalam will prevail from 02:37 pm to 03:30 pm and 08:07 pm to 09:37 pm, respectively. The Tri Pushkara yoga will take place between 05:50 am and 09:51 am.

Ashubh muhurat for August 15

The inauspicious muhurats should be avoided to carry out any important. On August 15, Rahu Kalam will prevail from 05:22 pm to 07:00 pm, while the Yamaganda will take place from 12:25 pm to 02:04 pm.

