Aaj Ka Panchang, August 17, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

On August 17, the holy month of Sawan or Shravana, will welcome the Dashami tithi in Shukla Paksha. The day will be Tuesday or Mangalwara and will also mark the Malayalam New Year. The occasion marks the first day of Chingam month in the Malayalam calendar which is observed as Malayalam New Year.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE AND MOONSET TIME:

The Panchang has predicted that the sun will rise at 5:51 am, while the sunset timing for August 17 is 6:59 pm. The moonrise today will take place at 2:39 am, while the moon will set at 1:10 am on August 18.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 17:

Today, the Dashami tithi will prevail upto 03:20am on August 18 followed by Ekadashi tithi. The Jyeshtha Nakshatra will end at 01:35 am on August 18 and will be followed by the Mula Nakshatra. The day will be Somawara (Monday). The Moon sign will be in Vrishchika Rashi till 1:35 am on August 18 and later it will shift to Dhanu Rashi. However, the sun will continue its stay in Simha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 17:

Hindu devotees will get the chance to start important tasks as Ravi Yoga will prevail for the entire day. The muhurat timings for Abhijit and Brahma Muhurat are 11:59 am -12:51 pm and 04:24 am - 05:08 am, respectively. The Godhuli Muhurat will be prevalent from 06:45 pm to 07:09 pm.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 17:

On August 17, the Ganda Moola will be prevailing throughout the day, while the timing for Rahu Kalam will be from 3:42pm to 05:20 pm. The Gulikai Kalam will commence from 12:25 pm to 02:03 pm, while the Yamaganda muhurat will start at 09:08 am and will end at 10:47 pm. The Vidaal Yoga will prevail from 01:35 am on August 18 to 05:52 am, on August 18.

