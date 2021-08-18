Aaj Ka Panchang, August 18, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

Wednesday, August 18, will mark the Ekadashi tithi in the holy month of Shravana in Shukla Paksha. The day will be Budhwara and will also mark the Shravana Putrada Ekadashi. On this day devotees of Lord Vishnu follow the fasting routine known as the Ekadashi Vrat. The fast is followed till the morning of Dashami Tithi.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE AND MOONSET TIME:

The Panchang has predicted that the sun will rise at 5:52 am, while the sunset timing for August 18 is 6:58 pm. The moonrise today will take place at 3:45 pm, while the moon will set at 02:09 am on August 19.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 18:

Ekadashi tithi will prevail upto 01:05am on August 19 followed by Dwadashi tithi. The Mula Nakshatra will end at 12:07 am on August 19 and will be followed by the Purva Ashadha Nakshatra. The Moon sign will be in Dhanu Rashi while the sun will continue its stay in Simha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 18:

If you are about to begin an important task or make a decision that affects a major part of your life you must know the auspicious timings for the day. On Wednesday, Ravi Yoga will prevail from 05:52am to 12:07am on August 19. There will be no Abhijit Muhurata on August 18. However, the Brahma Muhurta will prevail from 04:25 am to 05:08 am and the Vijaya Muhurta will remain in effect from 02:36 pm to 03:28pm. The Godhuli Muhurat will be prevalent from 06:44 pm to 07:08 pm.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 18:

On August 18, the Ganda Moola will be prevailing from 05:52am to 12:07am on August 19. The timing for Rahu Kalam will be from 12:25pm to 02:03pm. The Gulikai Kalam will commence from 10:46am to 12:25pm, while the Yamaganda muhurat will start at 07:30 and end at 09:08am. The Vidaal Yoga will prevail from 05:52am to 12:07am on August 19.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here