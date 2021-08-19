Aaj Ka Panchang, August 19, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

August 19 will mark the Dwadashi and Trayodashi tithi in the holy month of Sawan in Shukla Paksha. The day will be Thursday and Sawan Putrada Ekadashi will end at 1:05 am. Post the Putrada Ekadashi, the Damodara Dwadashi will be observed. It is an important festival dedicated to Lord Vishnu and his incarnation Lord Krishna. Since Damodara is one of the names of Lord Krishna, the festival is named after him. Every year, it falls on the next day of Pavitra Ekadashi Vrat also known as Putrada Ekadashi Vrat.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE AND MOONSET TIME

The Panchang has predicted that the sunrise will be at 5:52 am, while the sun will set at 6:56 pm. The moonrise for August 19 is 4:46 pm and the moon will set at 3:12 am on August 20.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 19

Today, the Dwadashi Tithi will prevail upto 10:54 pm, it will be followed by Trayodashi tithi. Purva Ashadha Nakshatra will be upto 10:42 pm, followed by Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra. The Moon sign will remain in Dhanu Rashi till 4:22 am on August 20 and the sun will also remain in Simha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 19

The Ravi Yoga will not prevail on August 19, however, other auspicious muhurats like Brahma, Godhuli, and Amrit Kalam will fall today. The timings for Brahma muhurat on August 19 will be from 04:25 am to 05:08 am, while the Abhijit muhurat will be between 11:58 am and 2:50 pm. The Godhuli muhurat will begin at 06:43 pm and it is likely to end at 07:07 pm. For the Amrit Kalam, the Panchang has predicted timing from 06:11 pm to 07:42 pm.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 19

The Rahu Kalam will fall on August 19 from 02:02 pm to 03:40 pm. Though the timing for Gulikai Kalam is between 09:08 am and 10:46 am, Yamaganda will be from 05:52 am to 07:30 am. The Varjyam will begin at 09:09 am and will last at 10:40 am.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here