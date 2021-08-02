Aaj Ka Panchang, August 2, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

Monday, August 2 will mark the second somwaar of the auspicious month of Shravan. Many devotees of lord Shiva will keep a fast on this day. It is the Navami tithi in the Krishna Paksha of the month. Other events that are falling on this day include Masik Karthigai, Bhadra, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, Vidaal Yoga and Aadi Perukku. These events are determined by the Hindu Calendar known as Panchang. Many people believe that if they do things as per the different muhurats mentioned in the Panchang, then it will bear more fruit.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Time

On Monday, the sun will rise at 5:43 AM and will set at 7:11 PM. The moon rise is likely to happen at 1:00 AM on August 3 and will set at 2:13 PM.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for August 2

The tithi for the day is Navami till 10:27 AM. Krittika Nakshatra will continue till 10:44 PM. Once that ends, Rohini Nakshatra will begin. The moon will be in Vrishabha rashi, while the sun will be in Karka rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for August 2

The most auspicious timing of the day is known as the Brahma Muhurat. This muhurat on Monday is between 04:19 AM and 05:01 AM. The other auspicious muhurats of the day include Vijaya Muhurat which is between 02:42 PM and 03:36 PM, Sayahna Muhurat from 07:11 PM to 08:15 PM and Abhijit Muhurat which will begin at 12:00 PM and will go on till 12:54 PM.

Ashubh Muhurat for August 2

Rahu Kalam is considered as the most inauspicious timing of the day. On Monday, it will start from 7:24 AM and will end at 09:05 AM. Gulikai Kalam, Vidaal Yoga, Yamaganda and Bhadra are also considered ‘ashubh’ as per the panchang. Gulikai Kalam will be between 02:08 PM and 03:49 PM, Vidaal Yoga is going to start at 5:43 AM and will end at 10:44 PM, Yamaganda is going to fall between 10:46 AM and 12:27 PM, and Bhadra will start from 11:44 PM and will end at 5:44 AM on August 3.

