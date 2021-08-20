Aaj Ka Panchang, August 20, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details on Varalakshmi Vratam

Friday, August 20 will mark the Shukla Paksha Trayodashi tithi of the auspicious Hindu month of Shravana in Vikram Samvata 2078. The day will also mark the Varalakshmi Vratam and Pradosh Vrat. The Varalakshmi Vrat is observed on the last Friday of Sawan Shukla Paksha, just a few days ahead of Rakhi and Sawan Purnima. The day is quite significant to worship the goddess of wealth and prosperity. Varalakshmi is one of the forms of Goddess Mahalakshmi. It is believed that those who keep this fast, goddess Lakshmi bestows boons and fulfils all desires of her devotees. Read about the crucial details of the day like sunrise and sunset timings

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise And Moonset Time:

As per the Panchang, the sun will rise at 5:53 am, while the sunset will take place at 6:56 pm. The timings for moonrise and moonset are 5:41 pm and 4:18 am respectively on August 21.

Tithi, Nakshatra, And Rashi Details For August 20:

Trayodashi tithi will prevail upto 08:50 pm on August 20 followed by Chaturdashi tithi. The Nakshatra will be Uttara Ashadha upto 09:25 pm followed by the Shravana Nakshatra. The Moon sign will be in Makara Rashi while the sun will continue to remain in Simha Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat For August 20:

Performing any auspicious work like Puja and Hawan or beginning something during shubh muhurat is given importance. The most auspicious muhurat for Friday, Abhijit muhurat will take place between 11:58 am to 12:50 pm while Godhuli muhurta will prevail from 06:42 pm to 07:07 pm. Amrit Kalam and Vijaya Muhurta are equally auspicious that will take place from 03:21 pm to 04:52 pm and 02:35 pm to 03:27 pm respectively.

Ashubh Muhurat For August 20:

On August 20, the Rahu Kalam will prevail from 10:46 am to 12:24 pm. The Gulikai Kalam and Varjyam timings are 07:31 am to 09:09 am and 06:16 am to 07:47 am respectively.

