Aaj Ka Panchang, August 21, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

August 21,Saturday will fall on the Chaturdashi tithi of Shukla Paksha in the auspicious Hindu month of Sawan. Rigveda Upakarma will also be marked today. In the Rigveda Upakarma ritual, Brahmins change their Upanayana thread along with Shrauta rituals. The Vedic ritual of Upakarma is still practiced many Brahmins. In Tamil Nadu, it is known as Avani Avittam. The next day of Avani Avittam is known as Gayathiri Japam.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise And Moonset Time:

As per the Panchang’s predictions, the sunrise and the sunset timings for August 21are 5:53 am and 6:54 pm, respectively. The Moonrise will take place at 6:29 pm and the moon will set at 5:23 am, on August 22.

Tithi, Nakshatra, And Rashi Details For August 21:

On August 21, the Chaturdashi will end at 07:00 pm and will be followed by Purnima. The Nakshatra will be Shravana upto 08:22 pm, withDhanishtha Nakshatra prevailing next. Where the moon will be in Makara Rashi, the sun will extend its stay in Simha Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat For August 21:

The Ravi Yoga on August 21 will prevail for over 14 hours. The Panchang states that the Yoga will begin at 05:53 am and will end at 08:22 pm. The Brahma Muhurat will be from 04:25 am to 05:09 am. Amrit Kalam will fall between 10:25 am and 11:57 am. The timing for Abhijit muhurat is from 11:58 am to 12:50 pm. Sayahna Sandhya will be from 06:54 pm to 08:00 pm.

Ashubh Muhurat For August 21:

On August 21, the Rahu Kalam will prevail between 09:08 am and 10:46 am. The Bhadra Yoga will start at 07:00 pm on August 21 and will end at 05:54 am on August 22. Gulikai Kalam will be from 05:53 am to 07:31 am and the Yamaganda will commence at 02:01 pm and will conclude at 03:39 pm.

