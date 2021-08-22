Aaj Ka Panchang, August 22, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details on Raksha Bandhan

The auspicious occasion of Rakshabandhan that is observed to celebrate the bond between brother and sister will fall on Sunday, August 22. The date falls on the Poornima tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the pious month of Sawan. The auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day are marked by the Hindu Vedic calendar known as the Panchang. Many Hindus follow the timings mentioned in the calendar. They are of the belief that doing important activities during the Shubh Muhurat will bear more fruit to them.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Time

The sun will rise at 5:45 am and will set at 6:53 pm. On Sunday, the moonrise time will be 7:10 pm and there will be no moonset.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for August 22

Poornima tithi will prevail till 5:31 pm after which Pratipada tithi will begin. The Dhanishta nakshatra will continue till 7:40 pm after which Shatabhisha nakshatra will start. The sun will be in Simha rashi while the moon will be in the Makara rashi till 7:57 am. After that it will go to the Kumbha rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for August 22

The most auspicious muhurat of the day or the Brahma Muhurat is scheduled between 4:26 am and 5:10 am. The Abhijit Muhurat and Pratah Sandhya Muhurat will be at 11:58 am to 12:50 pm and 4:48 am to 5:54 am, respectively. Other auspicious muhurat of the day include Vijaya Muhurat which is between 2:34 pm and 3:26 pm and Godhuli Muhurat which will start from 6:40 pm and end at 7:05 pm.

Ashubh Muhurat for August 22

The most Ashubh timing of the day is known as Rahu Kalam and on Sunday it will be between 5:16 pm and 6:53 pm. The Gulkai Kalam will start from 3:39 pm and end at 5:16 pm. Yamaganda on the other hand will be marked between 12:24 pm and 2:01 pm. Dur Muhurtam will occur between 5:10 pm and 6:02 pm.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here