Aaj Ka Panchang, August 23, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

Monday, August 23 will mark the beginning of the new month, Bhadrapada. The first day of the month is known as Pratipada. The day will fall during the Krishna Paksha. Many inauspicious events are falling on Monday so it is advised that those Hindus who follow the Panchang are aware of the important events of the day. Panchang is a calendar used by Hindus to determine the good and bad timings of the day. Many believers are of the view that performing activities at certain time periods mentioned in the Panchang will be beneficial for them.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE AND MOONSET TIME:

The sun will rise at 5:54 am and will set at 6:52 pm. On Monday, the moonrise time will be at 7:47 pm and the moonset is scheduled at 6:27 am.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 23:

Pratipada tithi will prevail till 4:30 pm after which Dwitiya tithi will begin. The Shatabhisha nakshatra will continue till 7:26 pm after which Purva Bhadrapada will start. The sun will continue to be in Simbha rashi while the moon will be in Kumbha rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 23:

The most auspicious muhurat of the day or the Brahma Muhurat is scheduled between 04:26 am and 5:10 am. The Abhijit Muhurat and Pratah Sandhya Muhurat will be at 11:58 am to 12:49 pm and from 04:48 am to 05:54 am, respectively.

Other auspicious muhurat of the day include Vijaya Muhurat which is between 02:33 pm and 03:25 pm and Godhuli Muhurat which will start from 06:39 pm and end at 07:03 pm. Further, the Amrit Kalam and Nishita Muhurta will be between 12:18 pm and 1:53 pm, and from 12:02 am on August 24 to 12:46 am on August 24.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 23:

The most ashubh timing of the day is known as Rahu Kalam and on Monday, it will be between 7:32 am and 9:09 am. The Gulkai Kalam will start from 2:01 pm and end at 3:38 pm. Yamaganda, on the other hand, will be marked between 10:46 am and 12:23 pm.

Dur Muhurtam will occur twice; once between 12:49 pm and 1:41 pm and the second time between 3:25 pm and 4:17 pm. Other specific ashubh muhurats of the day include Panchaka which will go on for the entire day and Baana which is going to start from 7:12 am and will go on for the entire night.

