Aaj Ka Panchang, August 24, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

The Krishna Paksha Dwitiya Tithi of Bhadrapada month will be marked on Tuesday, August 24. The day will also include auspicious muhurats — Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga and Tri Pushkara Yoga. The tithi and muhurat details are calculated using a Hindu Vedic calendar known as the Panchang. Those following this calendar are of the view that if they do important activities during the shubh muhurat, then their hard work will bear more results and fruits. The calendar also mentions the inauspicious timings of the day so that the believers can plan their activities accordingly.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, and Moonset Time:

The sunrise will be at 5:55 am and sunset will take placeat 6:51 pm. The moonrise, on the other hand, will be marked at 8:19 pm and the moonset time is 7:27 am on August 25.

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi Details for August 24:

Dwitiya tithi will end at 4:04 pm and Tritiya tithi will start next.On Tuesday, the Purva Bhadrapada nakshatra will continue till 7:48 pm, after which the Uttara Bhadrapada nakshatra will begin. As far as the sun is concerned, it will continue to be in the Simha Rashi, while the moon will move from Kumbha to Meena rashi at 1:39 pm.

Shubh Muhurat for August 24:

August 24 also marks the Tri Pushkara Yoga which is going to be marked between 5:55 am and 4:04 pm. The Brahma Muhurat, which is considered as the most pious time of the day, will start at 4:27 am and end at 5:11 am. Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, which is another auspicious timing of the day, will begin at 7:48 pm and end at 5:56 am on Wednesday.

Ashubh Muhurat for August 24:

Panchaka will continue for the entire day while Vidaal Yoga and Bhadra will fall between 5:55 am and 7:48 pm andfrom 4:06 am on August 25 to 5:56 am on August 25, respectively. The most inauspicious timing of the day as per the panchang is the Rahu Kalam which on Tuesday starts at 3:37 pm and ends at 5:14 pm. Yamaganda begins at 9:09 am and will end at 10:46 am.

