Aaj Ka Panchang, August 25, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

The Krishna Paksha Tritiya Tithi of Vikrama Samvata month will be marked on Wednesday, that is, July 25. The Kajari Teej, which is one of the most celebrated and loved festivals, will also be observed today. Teej is observed by married women and Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshiped on this day. The Kajari Teej takes place during the monsoon season. Women fast on this Teej for the well-being and long life of their husbands.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, and Moonset Time:

For August 25, the Hindu Panchang predicts the sunrise at 5:55 am and the sunset will be at 6:50 pm. While the timings for the moonrise and moonset has been predicted to be 8:50 pm and 8:24 am, respectively.

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi Details for August 25:

The Tritiya tithi will last till 4:18 pm, and then the Chaturthi tithi will commence. The nakshatra will be Uttara Bhadrapada upto 08:48 pm, followed by Revati Nakshatra. The Moon will be in Meena rashi, while the sun will reside in Simha rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for August 25:

The Ravi Yoga and Abhijit muhurat will not prevail today. However, you can mark other auspicious muhurats to carry out all your important work. The Brahma muhurat will begin at 04:27 am and will conclude at 05:11 am. The Godhuli muhurat will fall between 06:37 pm and 07:01 pm, while the timings for Amrit Kalam is from 03:48 pm to 05:28 pm. The Vijaya muhurat on August 25 will be from 02:32 pm to 03:23 pm.

Ashubh Muhurat for August 25:

The Panchaka will last the entire day. The timing for Rahu Kalam will be from 12:23 pm to 01:59 pm. The Gulikai Kalam will fall between 10:46 am and 12:23 pm, while the Yamaganda will be from 07:32 am to 09:09 am. The Bhadra Yoga will also prevail today between 05:55 ama and 04:18 pm, and Dur Muhurtam will commence at 11:57 am and will end at 12:48 pm.

