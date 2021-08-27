Aaj Ka Panchang, August 27, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

August 27 marks the Krishna Paksha Panchami Tithi of Vikrama Samvata month and the day will be Friday. Ahead of Krishna Janmashtami, Nag Pancham will be observed in Gujarat on August 27. Every year, Nag Pancham is observed three days before Krishna’s birth. In most states, people celebrateNag Panchami, which isobserved 15 days before Nag Pancham.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, and Moonset Time:

For August 27, the Hindu Panchang predicts that the sun will rise at 05:56 am and the sunset will be at 6:48 pm. The timings for the moonrise and moonset have been predicted to be 9:50 pm and 10:14 am on August 28, respectively.

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi Details for August 27:

The Panchami tithi will last till 06:48 pm, it will be followed by Shashthi Tithi. The Nakshatra will be Ashwini and it will prevail upto 12:48 am on August 28. The Moon will stay in Mesha Rashi, whilethe sun will be in Simha Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for August 27:

August 27is an auspicious day as all major shubh muhurats will prevail. The Ravi Yoga will be from 12:48 am, August 28 to 05:57 am. The Brahma Muhurat will prevail early in the morning of August 27, from 04:27 am to 05:12 am. Abhijit Muhurat will fall between 11:56 am and 12:48 pm. The timings for Amrit Kalam is from 04:54 pm to 06:39 pm. The Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga will take place from 05:56 pm to 12:48 am, August 28.

Ashubh Muhurat for August 27:

The timings for Rahu Kalam on August 27 will be from 10:45 am to 12:22 pm. The Gulikai Kalam will prevail between 07:33 am and 09:09 am, while the Yamaganda will commence at 03:35 pm and will end at 05:11 pm. Vrajyam will be from 08:25 pm to 10:10 pm and Dur Muhurtam will prevail twice in a day. First, it will begin at 08:30 am and will conclude at 09:22 am, next it will prevail between 12:48 pm and 01:39 pm.

