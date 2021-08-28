Aaj Ka Panchang, August 28, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details on Balaram Jayanti

August 28 will be Krishna Paksha Shashthi Tithi of Bhadrapada month in Vikrama Samvata 2078 and the day will be Saturday. Ahead of Krishna Janmashtami, the Shashthi Tithi is observed as Balaram Jayanti. Balaram was the elder brother of Lord Krishna and is worshipped as the 8th incarnation of Lord Vishnu. He is also believed as an avatar of Adishesha, the serpent on which Lord Vishnu rests. His other names are Baladeva, Balabhadra and Halayudha. This day is also observed as Hal Sashthi and Lalahi Chhath in North India.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, and Moonset Time for August 28:

For August 28, the sunrise and sunset timing is predicted to take place at 05:57 am and 6:47 pm respectively. The timings for the moonrise and moonset will take place at 10:22 pm and 11:08 am, respectively.

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi Details for August 28:

The Shashthi tithi will prevail upto 08:56 pm followed by Saptami Tithi. The Nakshatra will be Bharani upto 03:35 am on August 29. The Moon will stay in Mesha Rashi while the sun will prevail in Simha Rashi for few more days.

Shubh Muhurat for August 28:

For August 28, the major shubh muhurats i.e, Abhijit muhurat will prevail from 11:56 am to 12:48 pm while Vijaya muhurat timings will be 02:30 pm to 03:22 pm. The timings for Godhuli Muhrat and Sayahna Sandhya is 06:34 pm to 06:58 pm and 06:47 pm to 07:54 pm respectively.

Ashubh Muhurat for August 28:

The timings for Rahu Kalam on August 28 is 09:10 am to 10:45 am while Gulikai Kalam will prevail between 05:57 am and 07:33 am. The Yamaganda will prevail from 01:58 pm to 03:35 pm on August 28. The other auspicious muhurat like Varjyam will take place from 11:31 am to 01:18 pm

