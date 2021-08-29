Aaj Ka Panchang, August 29, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

August 29 will mark the Saptami tithi in the Bhadrapada month, according to the Vikram Samvat or the Hindu calendar. The moon will be in Krishna Paksha on this day. The day will be Ravivar or Sunday which also marks the occasion of Bhanu Saptami. This is important for the Hindu devotees who worship the Sun god. On this day, some devotees pray for good health, longevity and wealth. It is believed that those who observe fast on this day are protected from serious illnesses.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE AND MOONSET TIME:

The Panchang has predicted that the sun will rise at 5:48 am, while the sunset timing for August 29 is 6:46 pm. The moonrise will take place at 10:57 am, while the moon will set at 12:03 pm.

TITHI, NAKSHATRAAND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 29:

Today, the Saptami tithi will prevail upto 11:25 pm, followed by Ashtami Tithi. The Krittika Nakshatra will remain upto full night of August 29. The Moon sign will be in Mesha Rashi till 10:20 am, and later it will shift to Vrishabha Rashi. The sun will continue to stay in Simha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 29:

Though Ravi Yoga will not prevail today, the Abhijit and Brahma Muhurat shall be present. The timings for the Abhijit Muhurat are 11:56 am - 12:47 pm, while the Brahma Muhurat shall prevail from 04:28 am to 05:13 am. The Godhuli Muhurat will be prevalent from 06:33 pm to 06:57 pm. The auspicious muhurat of Tri Pushkara Yoga will also prevail today between 05:58 am and 11:25 am.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 29:

On August 29, the timing for Rahu Kalam will be from 05:10 pm to 06:46 pm. The Gulikai Kalam will commence from 03:34 pm to 05:10 pm, while the Yamaganda muhurat will start at 12:22pm and end at 01:58 pm. The Varjyam muhrat will prevail from 05:07 pm to 06:55 pm.

