Aaj Ka Panchang, August 3, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

The second Mangala Gauri Vrat and Rohini Vrat will be observed on Tuesday, August 3. As per the Hindu Panchang, the day marks the Dashami tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Shravan. On this day inauspicious timings of Bhadra, and Vidaal Yoga will also fall. The reason for following the calendar is to know the auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day. Many Hindus are of the view that if they follow the timings mentioned in the Panchang then their efforts will bear more fruit.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Time:

The sun will rise at 5:44 AM and will set at 7:11 PM. On Tuesday, the moonrise time will be 01:41 AM August 4 and the moonset time is going to be 3:08 PM.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for August 3:

Dashami tithi will prevail till 12:59 PM after which Ekadashi tithi will begin. The Rohini Nakshatra will continue till 1:44 AM on August 4 after which the Mrigashirsha will start. The moon will be in Vrishabha rashi while the sun will be in Karka rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for August 3:

Pratah Sandhya Muhurat will be between 4:40 AM and 5:44 AM while the most auspicious Brahma Muhurat will start at 4:19 AM and end at 5:01 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat and Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat will be between 12:00 PM - 12:54 PM and 7:11 PM-8:14 PM, respectively. Other auspicious muhurat of the day include Vijaya Muhurat which is between 2:42 PM and 3:35 PM and Godhuli Muhurat which will start from 6:57 PM and end at 7:21 PM.

Ashubh Muhurat for August 3:

The Vidaal Yoga will be between 5:44 AM and 1:44 AM (till August 4), while Bhadra is going to be between 5:44 AM and 12:59 PM. The most inauspicious timing of the day is called the Rahu Kalam which will fall between 3:49 PM and 5:30 PM for August 3. The Gulkai Kalam will be between 12:27 PM and 2:08 PM. Yamaganda, on the other hand, will be marked between 9:05 AM and 10:46 AM.

