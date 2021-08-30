Aaj Ka Panchang, August 30, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details on Janmashtmi

According to the Vikram Samvat or the Hindu calendar, Ashtami tithi of the Krishna Paksh of Bhadrapada month will fall on August 30. The day will be Somvar or Monday and will also mark the festival of Krishna Janmashtami. It is celebrated as the birthday of the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu known as Krishna. The birth of Krishna is also known as Gokul Ashtami. According to Hindu mythology, Krishna was born in a dungeon in present-day Mathura in Uttar Pradesh at midnight to Queen Devaki and King Vasudeva. Krishna was known for his mischievous nature who used his powers to save the world and kill the cunning King Kansa, who was also his uncle.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE AND MOONSET TIME:

On August 30, the sun will rise at 5:58 am, while the sunset will take place at 6:45 pm. The moonrise will take place at 11:35 am, while the moon will set at 12:58 pm.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 30:

The Ashtami tithi will prevail upto 01:59 am on August 31.The Krittika Nakshatra will remain upto 06:39 am on Monday, after which Rohini nakshatra will begin. The Moon will be in Vrishabha Rashi, while the sun will continue to stay in Simha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 30:

The timings for the Abhijit Muhurat is from 11:56 am to 12:47 pm, while the Brahma Muhurat will prevail from 04:28 am to 05:13 am. The Godhuli Muhurat will be prevalent from 06:32 pm to 06:56 pm. The auspicious muhurat of Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga will also be marked today between 06:39 am to 05:59 am on August 31.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 30:

The inauspicious muhurats that will take place on Monday include Rahu Kalam, which will prevail from 07:34 am to 09:10 am. The Gulikai Kalam will commence from 01:57 pm and continue till 03:33 pm, while the Yamaganda muhurat will start at 12:22 pm and end at 01:58 pm. The Varjyam muhrat will prevail from 05:07 pm to 06:55 pm.

