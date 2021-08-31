Aaj Ka Panchang, August 31, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

August 31 will mark the Navami tithi in the Krishna Paksha of the Bhadrapada month, according to Vikrama Samvata or the Hindu calendar. The day will be Mangalwara or Tuesday and mark the festive event of Dahi Handi. The event of Dahi Handi is celebrated the day following the festival of Krishna Janmashtami. On this day, devotees commemorate the childhood of Lord Krishna who was fond of eating butter and dairy products. In his childhood, Krishna along with his friends used to form a human pyramid to reach the Dahi Handi that used to be tied to the ceiling of the room.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE AND MOONSET TIME

On Tuesday, the sun will rise at 5:59 am, while the sunset timing for August 31 is 6:44 pm. The moonrise today will take place at 12:18 am on September 1 while the moon will set at 1:53 pm.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 31

Tuesday will mark the Navami tithi which will prevail upto 4:23 am on September 1, followed by Dashami Tithi. The Rohini nakshatra will remain on Tuesday upto 9:44am after which Mrigashirsha Nakshatra will come in force. The Moon sign will be in Vrishabha rashi upto 11:12 pm and later it will shift to Mithuna Rashi. However, the sun will continue its stay in Simha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 31

The timings for the Abhijit Muhurat for Tuesday are 11:56 am to 12:47 pm, while timings for Brahma muhurta are 4:29 am to 5:14 am. The Godhuli Muhurat will be prevalent from 6:31 pm to 6:55 pm. The auspicious muhurat of Sayahna Sandhya will also prevail today between 6:44 pm to 7:51 pm.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 31

The timing for Rahu Kalam will be from 03:32 pm to 05:08 pm. The Gulikai Kalam will commence from 12:21 pm to 01:57 pm, while the Yamaganda muhurat will start at 09:10 am and will end at 10:46 pm. The Aadal Yoga will be observed between 9:44 am to 5:59 am on September 1.

