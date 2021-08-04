Aaj Ka Panchang, August 4, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

As per the Hindu vedic calendar, Ekadashi is one of the most important and auspicious days. Vaishnava Kamika Ekadashi is observed on the Ekadashi Tithi, that is, the 11th day of the Krishna Paksha in the Shravana month of Vikrama Samvata. On this day, devotees worship Lord Vishnu and observe fast. Of all the Ekadashi, the Kamika Ekadashi is considered as one of the most propitious as it falls during the Chaturmas period. Chaturmas is a four-month period devoted to Lord Krishna, who is an avatar of Lord Vishnu. This year, the Kamika Ekadashi will fall on August 04.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Time:

As per Panchang, the sun will rise at 5:44 am, while sunset timing will set at 7:09 pm. Today, the moonrise and moonset timing will be 02:26 am on August 05 and 04:02 pm, respectively.

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi Details for August 4:

The Ekadashi Tithi will prevail upto 03:17 pm, followed by Dwadashi Tithi. The Nakshatra will be Mrigashirsha upto 04:25 am on August 05. The moon will be in Vrishabha rashi till 3:08 pm and later it will shift to Mithuna. However, the sun will be in Karka rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for August 4:

Neither Abhijit Muhurat nor the Ravi Yoga will prevail on August 04. You can save timings of other auspicious muhurats for important work. Today, the Brahma Muhurat will begin at 04:19 am and will end at 05:02 am. The Godhuli Muhurat and Amrit Kalam will prevail between 06:56 pm - 07:20 pm and 06:38 pm - 08:25 pm, respectively. The Sarvartha Sidhi Yoga will begin at 05:44 am and will conclude at 04:25 am on August 05.

Ashubh Muhurat for August 4:

The most inauspicious timing of the day, Rahu Kalam will commence from 12:27 pm and will end at 02:07 pm. The Gulikai Kalam will be between 10:46 am and 12:27 pm, while Yamaganda muhurat will be from 07:25 am to 09:05 am. Vidaal, Aadal, and Bhadra Yoga will not prevail on August 04.

