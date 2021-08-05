Aaj Ka Panchang, August 5, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

The auspicious Kamika Ekadashi Parana and Pradosh Vrat will fall on Thursday, August 5 which happens to be the Dwadashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in Shravana Month. The tithi and muhurats of the day are determined by a vedic Hindu calendar known as the Panchang. Many practitioners of the religion are of the view that following the vedic calendar will be beneficial for them as performing important activities during the Shubh Muhurat will bear more fruit.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Time

The sun will rise at 5:45 AM and will set at 7:09 PM. On Thursday, the moonrise time will be 03:17 AM August 6 and the moonset time is going to be 4:57 PM.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for August 5

Dwadashi tithi will prevail till 5:09 PM after which Trayodashi tithi will begin. The Ardra Nakshatra will continue throughout the day and the sun and moon will be in Karka and Mithuna rashi, respectively.

Shubh Muhurat for August 5

The auspicious timing of Amrit Kalam will be between 07:42 PM and 09:27 PM while the Pratah Sandhya Muhurat starts from 04:41 AM and ends at 05:45 AM. The most auspicious muhurat of the day or the Brahma Muhurat is scheduled between 04:20 AM and 05:02 AM.

The Abhijit Muhurat and Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat will be at 12:00 PM to 12:54 PM and 07:09 PM to 08:13 PM, respectively. Other auspicious muhurat of the day include Vijaya Muhurat which is between 02:41 PM and 03:35 PM and Godhuli Muhurat which will start from 06:56 PM and end at 07:20 PM

Ashubh Muhurat for August 5

The most ashubh timing of the day is known as Rahu Kalam and on Thursday it will be between 02:07 PM and 03:48 PM. The Gulkai Kalam will start from 09:06 AM and end at 10:46 AM. Yamaganda, on the other hand, will be marked between 05:45 AM to 07:25 AM. Dur Muhurtam will occur twice during the day, i.e. 10:13 AM to 11:06 AM and 03:35 PM to 04:28 PM.

