Aaj Ka Panchang, August 6, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

As per the Hindu vedic calendar, Sawan Shivaratri is one of the most auspicious days in the month of Sawan. The day falls on the Chaturdashi Tithi during the Krishna Paksha or the 14th day of the dark fortnight of Shravana month. The Hindu lunar calendar stated that this month, the Masik Shivratri or the Sawan Shivratri will fall on August 6, 2021. It is believed that if devotees observe a day-long fast and worship Lord Shiva and Devi Paravati, they will be blessed with a prosperous and peaceful life. The Nishita Kaal Puja time begins from 12:05 am to 12:48 am on August 07.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Time

As per Panchang, the sun will rise at 5:45 am, while the sunset timing for August 06 has been predicted to be 7:08 pm. The moonrise will take place at 04:12 am on August 07, while the moon will set at 5:48 pm.

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi Details for August 6

Today, the Trayodashi tithi will prevail upto 06:28 pm. It will be followed by Chaturdashi Tithi, which will commence at 06:28 pm on August 06, 2021 and will end at 07:11 pm on August 07, 2021. The Nakshatra will be Ardra upto 06:38 am, followed by Punarvasu. The moon will be in Mithuna Rashi upto 01:55 am on August 07 and the sun will remain in Karka Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for August 6

The Ravi Yoga will not prevail today, however other auspicious muhurats like Abhijit and Bhrama Muhurat will prevail. As per Panchang, the timings for Abhijit and Bhrama muhurat is predicted to be 12:00 pm-12:53 pm and 04:20 am-05:03 am, respectively. The Godhuli Muhurat will be from 06:54 pm to 07:18 pm. The Sarvartha Sidhi Yoga will begin at 06:38 am and will conclude at 05:46 am on August 07.

Ashubh Muhurat for August 6

Rahu Kalam on August 06 will prevail between 10:46 am and 12:26 pm. The timing for Gulikai Kalam is from 07:25 am to 09:06 am, while Yamaganda muhurat will be from 03:47 pm to 05:27 pm. Though the Aadal Yoga will not prevail today, timings for Bhadra and Vidaal Yoga are 06:28 pm-05:46 am, Aug 07 and 06:38 am-05:46 am, August 07, respectively.

