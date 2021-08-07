Aaj Ka Panchang, August 7, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

As per the Hindu panchang, August 7 will mark the Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi Tithi of Shravana month. As per the Hindi calendar, the year will be Vikrama Samvata 2078. Those who observe Shravana Shivaratri fast on August 6 can do Parana today. On this day, devotees worship Lord Shiva and break their fast by consuming food. The Chaturdashi tithi will prevail till 7.11 pm. Hindus significantly follow the Vedic panchang to plan auspicious work. The time and tithi are predicted on the basis of the movement of celestial bodies. Read on to know about the crucial details of the day:

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Time on August 7

As per Panchang, the sunrise will take place at 5.46 am, while sunset timing is 7.07 pm on August 7. The moonrise and moonset timing is 05.12 am and 06.36 pm on August 08, respectively.

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi Details for August 7

The Chaturdashi Tithi will prevail up to 07.11 pm, followed by Amavasya Tithi. The Nakshatra will be Punarvasu upto 08.16 am on August 07 and after that Pushya Nakshatra will start. The moon, as well as the sun, will prevail in Karka Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for August 7

If you are planning to start something or to perform any auspicious work, You can consider auspicious muhurats like Abhijit muhurat and Vijaya muhurat for the same. Today, the Abhijit muhurat will begin at 12 pm and will conclude at 12.53 pm while the timings for Vijaya Muhurta is 02.40 pm to 03.34 pm. The other auspicious muhurat Godhuli Muhurat and Sayahna Sandhya will prevail from 06.54 pm to 07.18 pm and 07.07 pm to 08.11 pm, respectively.

Ashubh Muhurat for August 7

The most inauspicious timing of the day, Rahu Kalam will commence in the morning from 09.06 am and will end at 10.46 am. The timings for Gulikai Kalam and Varjyam will take place from 05.46 am to 07.26 am and 04.37 pm to 06.17 pm respectively.

