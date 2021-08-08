Aaj Ka Panchang, August 8, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

August 8 will mark the Amavasya Tithi of Krishna Paksha in Shravana month of Vikram Samvat 2078. The Amavasya tithi of Shravana month is known as Hariyali Amavasya and is considered highly auspicious. This Amavasya usually falls three days before the famous Hariyali Teej. It is widely celebrated in northern parts of India i.e, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. Devotees worship Lord Shiva. There is also a tradition of planting trees like neem, banana or Tulsi trees on this auspicious day. Know about all the important details of the day.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Time on August 8:

On August 8, the sun will rise at 5:46 am while sunset will take place at 7:07 pm. As the day will be Amavasya, there will be no moonrise today, however, the moonset time is 7.20 pm.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for August 8:

The Amavasya tithi will prevail till 7:19 pm, after which Shukla Paksha Pratipada tithi will begin. The Pushya Nakshatra will continue till 09:19 am, after which the Ashlesha will start. The moon, as well as the sun, will remain in Karka Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for August 8:

The auspicious muhurat Pratah Sandhya will begin at 4:43 am and will conclude at 5:46 am, while the Abhijit Muhurat and Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat will prevail from 12:00 pm to 12:53 pm and from 7:07 pm to 8:11 pm, respectively.Vijaya Muhurat will take place between 2:40 pm and 3:33 pm. Among all the timeframes, the Abhijit muhurat is the most auspicious timeframe.

Ashubh Muhurat for August 8:

There are some inauspicious muhurat that prevail for a certain period of time every day. The Rahu Kalam, the most ashubh muhurat, will take place from 05:27 pm to 07:07 pm, while the timing for Adal Yoga are between05:46 am and09:19 am and Gulikai Kalam time is from 03:47 pm to 05:27 pm.

