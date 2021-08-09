Aaj Ka Panchang, August 9, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

The holy month of Sawan or Shravana, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva, is underway. August 9 will mark the third Somvar vrat of the month. Though the entire month is auspicious, Mondays have a greater significance. According to the Panchang, the third Monday of Sawan is falling on the Pratipada date of Shukla Paksha of Shravana month. Devotees not just observe fast but also visit Shiva temples across the country.

Worshippers chant the Maha Mrutyunjay Mantra, -ॐ Tryambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushtivardhanam. Urvarukamiv bandhananmrityormukshiyya mamritat, and ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ mantra during the puja or meditation. Shiv devotees worship Goddess Parvati too, during the month of Sawan.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Time:

The Panchang has predicted that the sun will rise at 5:47 am, while the sunset timing for August 9 is 7:05 pm. The moonrise today will take place at 6:12 am, while the moon will set at 7:59 pm.

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi Details for August 9:

Today, the Pratipada tithi will prevail upto 06:56 pm, followed by Dwitiya Tithi. The Ashlesha Nakshatra will end at 09:50 am. It will be followed by the Magha Nakshatra. The day will be Somawara (Monday). The Moon sign will be in Karka Rashi till 9:50 am, and later it will shift to Simha Rashi. However, the sun will continue its stay in Karka Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for August 9:

Though Ravi Yoga will not prevail today, you can save all your important work for the Abhijit and Bhrama Muhurat. The timings for the two auspicious muhurats are 11:59 am -12:53 pm and 04:21 am - 05:04 am, respectively. The Godhuli Muhurat will be prevalent from 06:52 pm to 07:16 pm. The auspicious muhurat will also prevail today between 08:12 am and 09:50 am.

Ashubh Muhurat for August 9:

On August 9, the timing for Rahu Kalam will be from 07:26 am to 09:06 am. The Gulikai Kalam will commence from 02:06 pm to 03:46 pm, while the Yamaganda muhurat will start at 10:46 am and will end at 12:26 pm. The Vidaal Yoga will not prevail today, however, the Aadal Yoga will be observed between 09:50 am and 05:47 am on August 10. Note, that the Ganda Moola will prevail the whole day.

