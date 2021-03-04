Aaj ka Panchang: Check Auspicious, Inauspicious Timings, Tithi, Nakshatra for March 4 Here

Panchang or the Vedic Calendar provides insights into the auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day, Nakshatra, Tithi and other details important for religious events, festivals, vrats, and more. This information is also used by people to pick a suitable time for any new or auspicious activity as they want to undertake these during the Shubh Muhurat. According to the Hindu calendar, March 4, is the Shashthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha, Phalguna Mass in Vikram Samvat 2077 and the day is Guruwara (Thursday).

Every month comprises 30 Tithi’s and is divided into two Paksha of 15-day each – Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha. Purnima is the last day or Tithi of Shukla Paksha while Amavasya is the last Tithi of Krishna Paksha.

Below are the details which one should know about the day:Sunrise: 06:43 amSunset: 06:23 pmMoonrise: 11:53 pmMoonset: 10:08 am

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi details:March 4 is the Shashthi Tithi which will prevail up to 09:58 pm after which Saptami Tithi will begin. The Nakshatra will be Vishakha upto 11:58 pm after which Anuradha will start.The sun will remain in Kumbha (Aquarius) Rashi while the moon will be in Tula (Libra) Rashi.

Auspicious Muhurat for March 4:The most fruitful and auspicious time of the day, Abhijit Muhurat, will prevail from 12:10 pm to 12:56 pm on Thursday, March 4. It will be followed by the other two Shubh Muhurats of the day – Godhuli Muhurat at 06:11 pm to 06:35 pm and Vijay Muhurat from 02:30 pm to 03:16 pm.

Inauspicious timings for March 4:Regarded as the most inauspicious time of the day, Rahu Kalam will take place between 02:00 pm to 03:30 pm while the Gulikai Kalam and Varjyam will run from 09:38 am to 11:35 am and 06:49 am to 08:18 am respectively.