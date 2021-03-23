Aaj ka Panchang: Check Out Today's Tithi, Shubh Muhurat and other details

Tuesday, March 23 is the Shukla Paksha Navami Tithi in the Hindu month of Phalguna of Vikram Samvata 2077. According to Panchang, which is also a Vedic calendar, the day will be Tuesday or Mangalawara. The details provided in the Panchang are followed by the people because as per the belief, it will bring prosperity, wealth and luck to them. The details are very helpful for performing rituals on any occasion, including festivals or marriages or any work, which is of immense importance in one's life.

You can follow the details below to know about March 23 as per the Hindu Calendar:

Sunrise, sunset, moonrise and moonset time:

Sunrise will be at 06:21 am and will mark the beginning of the day. The day will conclude with the sunset at 06:33 pm. At 01:00 pm, moonrise will take place while moonset time is 03:19 am on March 24.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for March 23:

Navami Tithi will prevail up to 10:07 am, after which Dashami Tithi will begin. Nakshatra for the day will be Punarvasu up to 10:46 pm, after which Pushya will start. Moon will be in Mithuna (Gemini) Rashi up to 04:31 pm and will then enter Karka (Cancer) Rashi, while the sun will prevail in Meena (Pisces) Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for March 23:

Abhijit Muhurat, the most auspicious timings of the day, will be between 12:03 pm and 12:52 pm and usually lasts for 45 minutes. The auspicious timings of the day include the Amrit Kalam which will be from 08:14 pm to 09:55 pm and the Godhuli Muhurat which will prevail from 06:21 pm to 06:45 pm.

Ashubh Muhurat for March 23:

Rahu Kalam, the most inauspicious timing of the day, will be from 03:30 pm to 05:02 pm. Gulikai Kalam will be from 12:27 pm to 01:59 pm and Varjyam will prevail from 10:07 am to 11:48 am.