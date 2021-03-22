Aaj ka Panchang: Check Out Today's Tithi, Shubh Muhurat and other details

March 22 will be Shukla Paksha Ashtami Tithi of Phalguna Maas in Vikram Samvat 2077. The day is Monday and will start with the sunrise at 6.23 am. The day will also mark Masik Durgashtami. Hindu devotees observe this fast every month on Ashtami tithi of Shukla Paksha. The day is devoted to Goddess Durga. People offer puja and observe a day-long fast to seek blessings from Goddess Durga. The most significant Durgashtami, which is also known as Maha Ashtami, falls during the Shardiya Navratri celebrated in the month of Ashwin.

Sunrise and Sunset time for March 22:

Sunrise time- 6.23 am

Sunset time- 6.33 pm

Moonrise time- 12.02 pm

Moonset time- 2.33 am

Tithi, Nakshatra, Rashi and Other Details

The Shukla Paksha Ashtami tithi will prevail till 9 am on March 22 and then Navami Tithi will enter. According to Vedic Panchang the tithi is determined on the basis of sunrise hence for March 22 also it will be Ashtami tithi. Nakshatra will be Ardra up to 09:28 pm. Moon will enter in Mithuna (Gemini) Rashi however the sun will remain in Meena Rashi. The Yoga will be Saubhagya up to 12:56 pm and then it will be Shobhana while Karana will be Bava up to 09:00 am and after that, it will be Balava upto 09:39 pm.

Shubh Muhurats on March 22:

Abhijit muhurat, Amrit Kalam, Vijaya muhurat, Ravi Yoga and Nishita muhurat are considered auspicious. It is advisable to perform any puja or hawan during these periods to get favourable outcomes. On March 22, Abhijit muhurat will take place between 12:04 pm to 12:52 pm.

Inauspicious Timings for March 22:

Rahu kalam, Gulikai Kalam, Yamaganda and Dur Muhurtam are considered inauspicious muhurat to perform any puja or other auspicious work. Rahu Kalam that is governed by planet Rahu will take place between 07:54 am to 09:25 am on March 22.