Aaj ka Panchang: Check Tithi, Nakshatra and Other Details Here

Panchang is a daily calendar that tells the crucial details of the day as well as the festivals and fasts. Hindus significantly follow the vedic Panchang and plan their day accordingly. They also follow the lunar and solar calendars to know about the Rashi and Nakshatra. According to the Panchang of March 3, 2021, it will be Krishan Paksha Panchami Tithi of Phalguna Maas in Vikram Samvat 2077. The day is Budhwara (Wednesday) and the Panchami Tithi will remain till 12.21 am on March 4. The day will start with the sunrise at 6.44 am and the sunset will take place at 6.22 pm. In Hindu Scriptures, the tithi is decided on the basis of sunrise and sunset time.

Here are the other details of the day:

Sunrise time- 6.44 am

Sunset time- 6.22 pm

Moonrise time- 10.47 pm

Moonset time- 9.28 am on March 4

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for March 3:

Panchami tithi will end at 12.21 am on March 4, after which Shashti will start. Nakshatra for the day will be Swati till 1.36 am on March 4. Talking about the Rashi, the sun will remain in Kumbha (Aquarius) Rashi, while the moon will prevail in Tula (Libra) Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat For March 3:

Abhijit muhurat, Brahma muhurat, Ravi Yoga and Amrit kalam are believed to be the most auspicious times in vedic astrology. On March 3, there will be no Abhijit muhurat, however, Amrit kalam will prevail between 5.29 pm and 6.58 pm and Ravi Yoga will take place between 1.36 am and 6.43 am on March 4.

Inauspicious timings for March 3:

Hindu devotees avoid starting any new venture or stepping out during the inauspicious muhurats. They even avoid performing puja or any other shubh karya during these timeframes. As per the Hindu scriptures, Rahu kalam, Gulikai kalam, and Varjyam are the most inauspicious muhurats of the day. Rahu kalam prevails for around 90 minutes every day. On March 3, it will start at 12.33 pm and will conclude at 2 pm, while Vrajyam will take place between 8.39 am and 10.07 am.