Aaj Ka Panchang, December 7, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

The Hindu Vedic calendar or Vikrama Samvata will mark the Chaturthi tithi of the Margashirsha month on Tuesday. Currently, in the lunar phase of the Shukla Paksha, the day will be Mangalawara or Tuesday and it will also mark the occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi. Vinayaka Chaturthi marks the Chaturthi after the new moon or Amavasya during Shukla Paksha. Also known as Varad Vinayaka Chaturthi, where Varad means “one asking God to fulfil their desire." Devotees observe this fast on this day seeking wisdom and patience from Lord Ganesha.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON DECEMBER 7

According to Panchang the timing of sunrise is 07:01 AM, and the sunset will occur at 05:24 PM. The timing for moonrise is at 10:10 AM on December 7, while the moonset is predicted by the Panchang at 08:40 PM on Tuesday.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR DECEMBER 7

The Chaturthi tithi will remain in effect upto 11:40 PM on December 7 after which the Panchami tithi will come into effect. The Uttara Ashadha nakshatra will prevail upto upto 12:12 AM on December 8 after which it will move to Shravana nakshatra. The Moon will remain in Dhanu rashi upto 07:44 AM after which it will move to Makara rashi. The Sun stays in Vrishchika Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 7

The Brahma muhurat will prevail from 05:12 AM to 06:06 AM, and the Abhijit muhurat will prevail from 11:52 AM to 12:33 PM. The timing for Godhuli muhurat is from 05:14 PM to 05:38 PM. Another auspicious timing of Vijaya muhurat will prevail from 01:56 PM to 02:38 PM. Meanwhile, the Nishita muhurat will be in effect from 11:46 PM to 12:40 AM on December 8. The Ravi Yoga will come into effect at 07:01 AM and will remain so till 12:12 AM, on December 8.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 7

According to Panchang, the inauspicious timing of Rahu Kalam will prevail between 02:48 PM and 04:06 PM. The Gulikai Kalam muhurat will remain in effect from 12:13 PM to 01:31 PM. The Varjyam muhurat will remain in effect between 05:15 PM and 06:39 PM while the Vidaal Yoga will come into effect at 01:40 AM on December 8 and remain till 07:02 AM on December 8.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.