Aaj Ka Panchang, December 9, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

Aaj Ka Panchang, December 9, 2021: According to the Hindu Vedic calendar, December 9, will mark the Shukla Paksha Shashthi Tithi of Margashirsha month on Thursday. The day will be observed as Skanda Shashthi as well as Subrahmanya Sashti and Champa Shashti Tithi. Lord Skanda is elder the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. God Skanda is also known as Murugan, Kartikeyan and Subramanya in south India. Devotees observe a day-long fast during Shukla Paksha Sashti day. The fast is observed on the day when Sashti Tithi is combined with Panchami Tithi is preferred. Read below the details of December 9.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON DECEMBER 9

According to Panchang, the sunrise will take place at 07:02 AM, and the sunset is expected to prevail at 5:25 PM on Thursday. However, the moon will rise at 11:46 AM, while the moonset will take place at 10:52 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR DECEMBER 9

The Shashthi Tithi will remain effective upto 07:53 PM followed by Saptami Tithi on December 9. The Nakshatra will be Dhanishtha upto 09:51 PM on December 9 after which it will move to Shatabhisha Nakshatra. The Moon will continue to be in Makara Rashi up to 10:10 Am and after that, it will transition to Kumbha while the Sun will continue to prevail in Vrishchika Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 9

The auspicious Ravi Yoga will remain effective from 07:02 AM to 09:51 PM on December 9 whereas Abhijit muhurat will prevail from 11:53 AM to 12:34 PM. The timings for Amrit Kalam and Vijaya Muhurta will take place from 11:48 AM to 01:21 PM and 01:57 PM to 02:39 PM respectively.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 9

According to Panchang, the inauspicious Panchaka will take place between 10:10 AM and 07:03 AM, December 10. The Rahu Kalam will be effective from 01:31 PM to 02:49 PM whereas Aadal Yoga will prevail between 07:02 AM and 09:51 PM.

