Aaj ka Panchang, February 10: Know About Nakshatra, Shubh Muhurat and Rahu Kaal

The Panchang, which is a Vedic calendar is integral to the practice of Hindu astrology. It is believed that planning the day or month based on auspicious time, inauspicious time, Nakshatra and Tithi helps achieve favourable outcome. Doing things at the right time can bring success, happiness and wealth, as per the Hindu beliefs.

According to the Panchang, February 10 is the Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi Tithi of Magha Maas in Vikram Samvat 2077. The day is Budhwara (Wednesday) and the Chaturdashi Tithi will remain till 01:08 am, February 11, after which Krishna Paksha Amavasya will begin and remain up to 12:35 am February 12. The day will start with the sunrise at 7:02 am and the sunset will be marked at 6:09 pm.

Here are the other important details:

Sunrise time- 7:02 am

Sunset time- 6:09 pm

Moonrise time- 6:50 am, February 11

Moonset time- 4:44 pm

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi details:

Chaturdashi Tithi will conclude at 01:08 am on February 11 and the Nakshatra will be Uttara Ashadha up to 02:12 pm on Wednesday, February 10. After this, Shravana Nakshatra will begin. Coming to the Rashi details, the sun and moon both will remain in Makara (Capricorn) Rashi.

Auspicious timings:

On Wednesday, there is no Abhijit Muhurat. It is considered to be one of the most auspicious and powerful Muhurats for starting any work to get success. Also, the muhurat generally lasts for 40-45 minutes in a day.

Inauspicious timings:

Rahu Kalam will start at 12:35 pm and will conclude at 1:58 pm. In the Vedic astrology, this period is considered as the most inauspicious time and hence is generally not preferred by anyone to start something new. As per the beliefs it is said to cause harm or hamper the growth.