Aaj ka Panchang, February 11: Read About Tithi, Nakshatra, Abhijit Muhurat & Other Details of the Day

February 11 will mark the Krishna Paksha Amavasya of Magha Mass in Vikram Samvat 2077 and the day is Thursday. As per the Hindu Panchang, Amavasya, also known as new moon day, is a significant day to perform many rituals to appease ancestors. The day is also believed to be ideal to perform Kala Sarpa Dosha Puja. The day will also mark Ishti and Anvadhan fast. Many Hindu devotees, especially the followers of Vaishnava Sampradaya, observe fast on this day.

The day will start with sunrise at 7.03 am and sunset will take place at 6.08 pm. There will be no moonrise.

Know about the puja muhurat, sunrise time, Nakshatra and other details here:

Sunrise time- 7.03 am

Sunset time- 6.08 pm

Moonrise time- No moonrise

Moonset time- 5.44 pm, February 11

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi details:

The Amavasya Tithi will prevail till 12.35 am on February 12, after which Pratipada Tithi of Shukla Paksha will begin. The Nakshatra will be Shravana till 2.05 pm and after this, Dhanishtha Nakshatra will start. The sun as well as moon will remain in Makar (Capricorn) Rashi till 2.11 am on February 12.

Auspicious Muhurat for February 11:

The auspicious Abhijit Muhurat for the day will start at 12.13 pm and conclude at 12.58 pm, while the Amrit Kalam will take place between 3.51 am and 5.29 am on February 12. Apart from these two, Brahma Muhurat, which usually takes place before sunrise of the next day, is also considered as shubh muhurat.

Inauspicious timings for February 11:

The inauspicious time of day is known as Rahu Kalam, Gulikai Kalam and Vrajyam, which exist for an hour every day. Rahu Kalam will take place between 01:59 pm and 03:22 pm on February 11, while the Vrajyam timing is from 06:08 pm to 07:45 pm.