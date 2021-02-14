Aaj ka Panchang, February 14: Check Tithi, Nakshatra, Abhijit Muhurat & Other Details of the Day

According to the Panchang, an astrological daily calendar, a day has both the sides – good and bad. It is believed, tasks done at a specific time of the day helps in achiving fruitful outcomes. The Panchang is used in Hindu astrology and checking the planetary positions so that the auspicious timing, festivals, vrats and various other details are determined.

According to the Vedic calendar, February 14 is the Shukla Paksha Tritiya Tithi of Magha Mass in Vikram Samvat 2077 and the day is Raviwara (Sunday). The day will start with the sunrise at 6:59 am and the sunset is at 6:12 pm. Similarly, the moonrise is at 8:42 am and moonset is at 8:38 pm. Read below for details:

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi details:

The Tritiya Tithi will prevail up to 1.58 am on February 15, after which Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha will begin. The Nakshatra will be Purva Bhadrapada up to 04.33 pm after which Uttara Bhadrapada will start. The sun will be in Kumbha (Aquarius) Rashi. The moon will also be in the same Rashi up to 10:09 am after which it will enter Meen (Pisces) Rashi.

Auspicious Muhurat for February 14:

Known to be the most fruitful time of the day, the Abhijit Muhurat will start at 12.13 pm and conclude at 12.57 pm. Other than this, Vijay Muhurat and Godhuli Muhurat are also considered very favourable and will start from 02:27 pm to 03:12 pm and 06:00 pm to 06:24 pm, respectively.

Inauspicious timings for February 14:

Rahu Kalam will take place between 04:47 pm and 06:12 pm in the day and is regarded as the most inauspicious time.