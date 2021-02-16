Aaj ka Panchang, February 16: Know About Tithi, Shubh muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details of the Day

Panchang in Hindu Astrology is an astrological diary that gives useful information required to predict appropriate and auspicious timings for important occasions, ceremonies or actions. As per the Hindu Panchang, February 16 is the Panchami Tithi of Shukla Paksha, 2077 Pramadi, Vikrama Samvata and day is Tuesday.

Tithi is depicted by the sunrise time which means whatever Tithi is prevailing before or on sunrise will be considered the tithi for the day. On February 16, the sunrise will take place at 6:59 AM and the sunset will take place at 6.12 PM. The Panchami Tithi begins at 03:36 AM on February 16 and will prevail till 5:46 AM on Wednesday, February 17.

On this day, Vasant Panchami is celebrated in honour of Saraswati, the Goddess of knowledge, music, arts, science and technology. Vasant Panchami is also known as Shri Panchami and Saraswati Panchami. The ritual of initiating education to children, known as Akshar-Abhyasam or Vidya-Arambham/Praasana, is also held for the blessings of Goddess Saraswati.

Know about the auspicious time, puja muhurat, sunrise time, Nakshatra and other details here.

Sunrise time - 6:59 AM

Sunset time - 6:12 PM

Moonrise time - 9:43 am, February 16

Moonset time - 10: 25 pm, February 16

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi details:

Panchami will conclude upto 05:46 AM, Feb 17 after which Shasthi will enter. The Nakshatra will be Revati upto 08:57 PM and then Ashwini will prevail. The sun will remain in Kumbh (Aquarius) Rashi, while the moon shall move to the Mesha Rashi (Aries).

Auspicious Muhurat for February 16:

The most auspicious period of the day is the Abhijit Muhurat which will prevail from around 12:13 PM to 12:58 PM (45 minutes) on February 16. Apart from this, Brahma Muhurat will fall from 05:16 AM, Feb 17 to 06:07 AM, Feb 17 and Amrit Kalam will fall from 06:18 PM to 08:04 PM on February 16. Both are believed to be the auspicious.

Inauspicious timings for February 16:

The inauspicious timeframe of the day, Rahu Kalam, will start at 3:24 PM and will conclude at 4:48 PM. Gulikai Kalam and Varjyam are also believed to be Asubh muhurat to start any venture in Hindu Panchang. The former will run from 12:35 PM to 02:00 PM while the latter will occur from 07:43 AM to 09:29 AM.