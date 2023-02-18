Aaj Ka Panchang, February 18: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, FEBRUARY 18: The Panchang for this Saturday is going to entail the Trayodashi and Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha as per the Hindu calendar of the month Magha. Krishna Trayodashi is considered bad for most auspicious activities. Hence, it is excluded from Good Muhurat timings. Krishna Chaturdashi, being Rikta Tithi, is not considered good for auspicious activities too. As a result, it is excluded from Good Muhurat timings.

As per Drik Panchang, Hindus will be celebrating Shani Trayodashi, Mahashivratri, Pradosh Vrat and Masik Shivratri on this day. Check the tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day that can be used to predict how your day is going to unfold.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON FEBRUARY 18

The sunrise is expected to take place at 6:57 AM and the timing for sunset is predicted at 6:13 PM. It is assumed that there will be a moonrise at 6:22 AM on February 19 and the timing for the moonset is likely to be at 3:58 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR FEBRUARY 18

The Trayodashi Tithi will be in effect up to 08:02 PM and later the Chaturdashi Tithi will take place. The Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra will be in effect up to 05:42 PM, after that Shravana Nakshatra will take place, according to Drik Panchang. The moon will be placed in the Makara Rashi, while the sun will be seen in Kumbha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 18

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurta will prevail from 05:15 AM to 06:06 AM while the Abhijit Muhurat will be effective from 12:13 PM to 12:58 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is likely to be in effect from 06:11 PM to 06:36 PM. The Vijaya muhurat will be observed from 02:28 PM to 03:13 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat timings will take place from 06:13 PM to 07:29 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 18

The ashubh muhurat or the inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kalam lies between 09:46 AM and 11:11 AM whereas the Gulikai Kalam is expected to take place between 06:57 AM and 08:22 AM. The Dur Muhurtam muhurat will be observed from 06:57 AM to 07:42 AM, and then from 07:42 AM to 08:27 AM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 02:00 PM to 03:24 PM.

