Aaj Ka Panchang, February 21: Read about Tithi, Nakshatra, Shubh Muhurat & Rahu Kaal

People are advised to read Panchang in the morning before starting their day as it contains several crucial information regarding the appropriate and auspicious timings for various important social and religious events like festivals, vrats, etc. And following the same for beginning any work can bring prosperity and success in one's life. According to the Hindu calendar, February 21, is the Navami Tithi of Shukla Paksha, Magha Mass in Vikram Samvat 2077 and the day is Raviwara (Sunday).

The day will start with the sunrise at 06:53 am and the sunset is at 06:16 pm. Similarly, the moonrise is at 12:37 pm and the moonset is at 02:52 am on February 22.

Following are the details one can keep an eye on:

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi details:

Tithi of the day is depicted by the time of the sunrise and February 21 is the Navami Tithi which will prevail up to 03:42 pm. After that Dashami Tithi will begin and stay up till 05:16 pm on February 22.

The Nakshatra will be Rohini till 08:44 am after which Mrigashirsha will start.

The sun will remain in Kumbha (Aquarius) Rashi while the moon will be in Vrishabha (Taurus) Rashi till 09:56 pm after which it will enter Mithuna (Gemini).

Auspicious Muhurat for February 21:

The most fruitful and auspicious time of the day is Abhijit Muhurat which will prevail from 12:12 pm to 12:57 pm. Panchang also includes Vijay Muhurat and Godhuli Muhurat which are considered favourable other than Abhijit Muhurat, and will start from 02:28 pm to 03:14 pm and 06:05 pm to 06:29 pm, respectively.

Inauspicious timings for February 21:

The inauspicious time of the day that is Rahu Kalam will take place between 04:51 pm to 06:16 pm. Gulikai Kalam and Varjyam are also believed to be Ashubh muhurat and will run from 03:25 pm to 04:51 pm and 02:51 pm to 04:36 pm.