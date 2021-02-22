Aaj ka Panchang, February 22: Read About Tithi, Nakshatra and Other Details for the Day

Panchang has a significant role in the Hindu religion, as it tells crucial information about the important festivals of the year, their dates, auspicious muhurats and puja timings.

It is based on the position of celestial bodies. As per the panchang of February 22, the day marks the Shukla Paksha Dashami Tithi of Hindi month Magha Maas in Vikram Samvat 2077. The day is Somwara (Monday) and Dashami Tithi will prevail till 5.16 pm and after this Ekadashi, Tithi will enter and remain till 6.05 pm on February 23.

Read about the sunrise and sunset time for the day:

Sunrise time- 6.53 am

Sunset time- 6.16 pm

Moonrise time- 1.22 am

Moonset time- 3.52 pm, February 23

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi details of February 22:

Dashami tithi will remain till 5. 16 pm and Nakshatra will be Mrigashirsha upto 10:58 AM after it will be Ardra Nakshatra. The moon will remain in Mithuna (Gemini) while the sun will be in Kumbha (Aquarius) Rashi.

Auspicious Muhurat for February 22:

Abhijit muhurat is the most auspicious one to start work or perform puja. The timings are 12.12 pm to 12.58 pm. It lasts for around 45 minutes between sunrise and sunset. The time interval between the sunrise and the sunset is divided into 15 equal parts.

Inauspicious timings for February 22:

According to Hindu scriptures, Rahu is an inauspicious planet and the time under the influence of Rahu during the transition of the planet should be avoided to do any auspicious work. As per belief, during this period, any puja, hawan or yagya performed to please auspicious planets is interfered by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It exists for around 90 minutes. On February 22, it will take place between 08:19 pm to 09:44 pm.